SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A truck fire has closed a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680.

The fire happened near mile marker 15, about a mile from Western Reserve Road.

The road was closed around 3:30 p.m., and viewers are reporting that traffic is backed up in the area.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays.

Check back here for updates on this developing story, or watch 33 WYTV News, starting at 6 p.m.