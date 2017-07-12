Sheriff: Missed jury duty calls in Trumbull County are scams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new phone scam.

As part of the scam, the caller will tell the you that you missed jury duty and gives two options. The scammer says to pay a requested amount of money, or get arrested by the sheriff’s office.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury Commission only contacts people through mail and does not deal with fines over the phone.

If you received a fake jury duty call informing you that you were fined, contact your local jury commission and the police to resolve any possible issue.