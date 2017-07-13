First Chill Can building constructed on east side site in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The first building is up for Youngtown’s new Chill Can plant and work has already begun on another.

Houses once stood on the site along N. Lane Avenue on the city’s lower east side. Now there’s a building where Chill Cans will eventually be finished.

The plan is for the first can to be made in Youngstown in the spring of next year.

Across the street, construction has already started on a second building.

Eventually, there will be seven buildings — including the company headquarters, which will employ at least 200 people.