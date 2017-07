BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The mother who police say left her 5-month-old baby in a car alone outside of a Boardman Walmart pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Rasheda Lawrence, 24, faces a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.

Her child was pulled out of her car on Tuesday night. Police said he was inside the car for 45 minutes while she shopped.

The infant was okay and sent home with other family members.