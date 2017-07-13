Police: Youngstown man threw drugs, gun out of car before arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man was arrested on multiple charges, including improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, on Wednesday morning

An officer pulled over Jerome Givens, 55, because his car matched the description of a vehicle that had just been at the site of a shooting on Hudson Street, according to the police report.

Givens told the officer that he went to the house on Hudson Street because a female relative had been raped.

Officers investigating the shooting case came to the area where Givens was pulled over, Brooklyn Street, and searched nearby. They found a bag of marijuana that was deemed to have been thrown out of Givens’ car, based on how the bag was laying and how dry the bag was despite being in dew.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was also found nearby, with fresh scratches, according to a police report.

Givens was charged with drug possession, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. Police said he refused to sign his court summons for marijuana possession.