Suspects in Youngstown man’s death indicted on murder charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three Youngstown murder suspects have been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Alex New, Fred Nolasco and Johnnathen Figueroa are charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary with firearm specifications.

Police said they killed 52-year-old Marion Bugdal in his house on Bennington Avenue during a failed burglary attempt. Investigators said New was the triggerman and told the other two men that they were looking for gold bars.

Bugdal was found Sunday morning by a friend who stopped to check on him.

The suspects are being held in jail, each on $1 million bond.