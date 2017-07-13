Youngstown police: Six people busted for prostitution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police arrested five women and one man in a prostitution sting on the city’s south side on Wednesday.

Officers patrolled the area near Hillman Street in unmarked vehicles after receiving complaints about prostitution, according to the police report.

An officer observed Margo Smith, 34, flagging down cars around 9 a.m. She stopped and talked to Joseph Jackson, 22, and entered his car.

Police followed the pair and pulled them over to investigate. Jackson said he didn’t know the woman’s name. A check on Smith revealed that she had an active warrant for drug paraphernalia.

She was charged with loitering to engage in solicitation.

Jackson was also charged with loitering to engage in solicitation.

The other four women were arrested by undercover officers.

In each case, the undercover officers were solicited by the women for sexual activity for $20 or $30, according to police reports.

Shirley Ingram, 47, was arrested around 11:45 a.m. and charged with soliciting. Police said she has been arrested for prostitution in the past and told the arresting officer, “I’m not gonna’ lie, I was about to do it.” Police said she was also found with marijuana.

Officers traveled a block before encountering 29-year-old Erica Provitt, who police recognized from a previous prostitution arrest. Police said she propositioned an officer for sexual activity and had a warrant for drug paraphernalia and possession. A marijuana pipe was found in her purse, according to a police report.

Also arrested during the stings were 24-year-old Doris Curry and 47-year-old Felicia Baggett.

Police said Curry was found with crack cocaine, and Baggett had a glass crack pipe hidden in her bra.

They are all scheduled to appear in court on Friday.