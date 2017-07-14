Daybreak Nation on Location: Pure Barre

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina was live at Pure Barre to learn about how they mix different types of workouts and movements to maximize results.

Pure Barre is located at 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite J, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

This Saturday, July 15, Pure Barre is hosting a free class that’s open to the public. It will be held from 10:30-11:25 a.m. at YSU’s Stambaugh Stadium.

You are asked to bring your own yoga mat and weights are optional.

You also need to register online or call the studio in order to participate. If you plan on registering the day of, you are asked to arrive at 10 a.m.

For more information about Pure Barre and its classes, visit their website.