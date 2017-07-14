Local cancer wellness center moves forward after loss of co-founder with new events

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A local cancer wellness center is getting ready for an important memorial fundraiser that’s also its first big event since losing one of it’s founders.

Yellow Brick Place is a center for cancer patients and survivors that offers support and different free monthly events and services, like massage therapy and wigs.

Friday at Avalon at Squaw Creek, Yellow Brick is holding its first Memorial Golf Outing in memory of Jennie Benigas, one of the group’s first volunteers, who passed away from ovarian cancer last year.

The golf outing is also the center’s first big event without its co-founder, Donna Detwiler, who passed away in April.

Carol Apinis, Yellow Brick’s Board of Directors president, says although it was heartbreaking to lose both women, it’s what they left behind that allows the center to continue.

“[Detwiler] had set Yellow Brick Place up in a good way that we were able to move on, and the volunteers have all stepped forward in honoring Donna and everything is moving forward. Yellow Brick Place is doing fine. Donna Detwiler will always be a part of Yellow Brick Place,” Apinis said.

Yellow Brick is also adding a new group of people to its focus this year, with a special event happening for them next month.

On August 8, Yellow Brick will host “A Day of Adventure on the Yellow Brick Trail” for children affected by cancer. It will take place at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm in Canfield.

“Their lives have been touched by cancer, whether they have had cancer or somebody close to them, meaning a family member, a neighbor, a teacher — someone they care about going through cancer,” Apinis said.

Different museums from around the Mahoning Valley will be there, along with animals, snacks and some take-away prizes.

“Gives the parents a break for the day and gives the kids a wonderful opportunity to have a great time and maybe learn a few things,” Apinis said.

Yellow Brick volunteers say it’s their duty to carry on Detwiler’s legacy and follow in her footsteps.

For more details about either of the events, visit Yellow Brick Place’s website.