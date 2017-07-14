More construction planned for Mahoning and Portage County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two construction projects are scheduled for roads in Mahoning and Portage County, which will cause road closures and daily lane restrictions.

State Route 11 between the Interstate 80/Interstate 680 split and U.S. 224 in Austintown and Canfield townships will have daily lane restrictions, starting Monday. The construction is part of a $3.8 million project for pavement repairs in that section of Route 11.

Bridge repairs are also scheduled. The projects are estimated to be complete by August 2018.

Interstate 76/I-80 between the Portage County line and State Route 46 will in Milton Township have daily lane restrictions, starting Friday. The construction is part of a $4.9 million project for pavement repairs in that section of I-76/I-80. The entire project is scheduled to be complete by late July 2017.

Northeast River Road over I-76 will be closed Saturday evening for bridge repairs. The detour is Mahoning Avenue to State Route 534 to Pritchard Ohltown Road.