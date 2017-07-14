Nugget of Knowledge: President John Tyler’s grandchildren still living

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

John Tyler was president from 1841 to 1845…..he was born in 1790, died in 1862, and yes, still has two surviving grandsons.

How is that possible?

Tyler was married twice…his first wife died, his second wife was 30 years younger and one of his last children, Lyon Gardiner Tyler Sr., was born in 1853 when the former president was 63 years old.

Lyon also married twice and had children very late in life…he married Sue Ruffin and Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr. was born in 1925.

Harrison Ruffin Tyler was born in 1928.

So we have three generations…just three, spanning 227 years, so far.

When presidents die today, it’s a big deal..it’s always been important…but President John Tyler was the only president not officially recognized when he died in 1862.

He died during the Civil War….he was a southerner, a member of the Confederate Congress and he was buried in Richmond, Virginia under a Confederate flag…the only American president buried that way.

When told of Tyler’s death, President Abraham Lincoln said…ignore him….he’s a rebel….we’ll keep the flag flying at full staff….good riddance.

