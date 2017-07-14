Police: Suspects sold TV stolen from Cortland duplex

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men are facing charges, accused of selling a television that they allegedly stole from a Cortland duplex.

Ryan Ash, 19, and Ricky Mohn, 20, were arrested Thursday and charged with burglary and theft.

A woman called police Wednesday afternoon to report that her Fowler Street duplex had been ransacked, and a television and air conditioning unit were missing. The woman also reported that prescription medications were taken.

The woman later told police that she believed that Mohn, who was known to the other tenant, had taken the items.

A relative of Mohn’s contacted his probation officer to report that Mohn and Ash had two televisions and an air conditioning unit that they said were given to them. They sold one television at Cashland and dropped the other items off to a location on Belmont Avenue, another relative told police.

Police contacted Cashland, and an employee confirmed that the television had been sold to them for $180.

When questioned, Ash admitted to stealing the items while Mohn said he was very drunk and couldn’t remember what happened, according to a police report. Police said Mohn told them that he was “probably responsible” for the theft, however.

Mohn said he couldn’t remember what happened to the other TV and air conditioning unit, but he denied taking the pills, according to a police report.

The suspects are in Trumbull County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

Earlier this year, Mohn was sentenced to pay $56,389 in restitution and is on probation for five years after pleading guilty to burning down the Red Dragon stand in Niles’ Bo Rein Stadium.