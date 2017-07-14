Prosecution finish arguments in Yurich trial



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Prosecutors finished their case Friday afternoon against the Poland doctor accused of a fatal boat crash.

Joseph Yurich is on trial for driving a power speeding boat which hit a fishing boat on Berlin Reservoir.

Brian Cuppett was killed two years ago in the accident. The medical examiner said his autopsy showed trauma to Cuppett’s head and neck. Prosecutors claim Yurich had been drinking, but the defense insists he was not intoxicated.

Yurich’s story was that he hit a rock and didn’t realize he hit another boat until later. Defense lawyers will call more witnesses on Monday.