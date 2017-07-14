Two foundations award grants for several local health care groups

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two health foundations awarded a total of $355,850 in grants to several groups that provide services such as healthcare and nutritional programs at their June meeting.

The Western Reserve Health Foundation granted a total of $278,500. Their biggest contribution was $100,000 to the Walnut Grover-Field of Opportunity for the construction of a playground in Mahoning County that will be accessible for all children.

The Trumbull Memorial Health Foundation granted a total of $77,350. Their biggest contribution was $22,500 to Access Health Mahoning Valley Inc. to coordinate health care services for uninsured adults in Trumbull County.

Here is a list of additional organizations that received grants from the Western Reserve Health Foundation:

$61,000 to Alta Care Group for their care coordination services

$15,000 to Children’s Hunger Alliance for their Afterschool Meals Program in Youngstown

$2,500 to Down Syndrome Association of the Valley for Buddy up Tennis of the Mahoning Valley

$22,500 to Economic Action Group for wayfinding signage in Youngstown

$25,000 to Flying HIGH Inc. to support a nutritionally based recovery program

$10,000 to Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties for two children from Mahoning County to participate in their Summer Intensive Suitability program.

$40,000 to the Jewish Community Center for a community infant/toddler playground.

$2,500 to Silver Lining Cancer Fund to provide monetary support to cancer patients going through treatment

Here is a list of additional organizations that received grants from the Trumbull Memorial Health Foundation:

$15,000 to Antoine Sisters Adult Day Care to provide transportation to and from adult daycare

$30,000 to Children’s Rehabilitation Center to supplement insurance for children requiring more intense intervention and therapy

$6,250 to Girard Multi- Generational Center or a fitness and nutrition program for seniors

$3,600 Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties for one child from Trumbull County to participate in their Summer Intensive Suitability program.