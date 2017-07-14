Youngstown State University’s Barnes and Noble to open Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The new Barnes and Noble bookstore on Youngstown State University’s campus will open Monday.

The store will stock textbooks, YSU apparel, school supplies and a section dedicated to books for the general public, similar to what can be found in any Barnes and Noble. There will also be a Starbucks café.

The building has been under construction for nine months.

A grand opening for the store will be held in August when students return to campus for the fall semester.

The new location moves the campus bookstore from Kilcawley Center.