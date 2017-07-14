Youngstown woman asks city to make bridge over I-680 safer to cross

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some residents say they can’t use the sidewalk on the Mahoning Avenue bridge on the west side because of the overgrown bushes and vines.

Jannie Grant use the bridge every day. She said it’s almost impassable for her in her motorized chair.

“It’s very scary. I’ve even gone as far as going on the actual bridge, staying off the sidewalk and I’ve almost gotten hit by a couple of cars,” she said.

The bushes are overgrown to the point where they cover a fire hydrant and Grant said she has been cut by rubbish when she tried to pass through.

Noone has cut the bushes on the Mahoning Avenue Bridge over I-680 for months. She said she has called city officials about the problem.

“90 percent of the time, I have to take the longer route and I have to go through Mill Creek Park just to get where I need to be,” Grant said.

Youngstown Director of Public Works Charles Sasho said they occasionally will cut vegetation at intersections for safety reasons.

“But as far as maintaining sidewalks, that is definitely the property owner’s responsibility,” he said.

The problem is, it’s not clear who owns the section of the sidewalk that’s making it hard for people to pass.

Residents who can’t solve a problem with a property owner can file a complaint with the city code enforcement office.