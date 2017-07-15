Celebrating Trevor: E. Palestine soccer game honors late student

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – This year’s East Palestine High alumni soccer game was special, as it honored an East Palestine senior student athlete who died in a car accident in Unity last November.

Saturday marked the first Trevor Walker Memorial Scholarship Alumni Game.

There’s two things you’re consistently told about Trevor — he was a hard worker and he was one of the nicest people you’d ever meet.

“Today’s going to be an amazing day, absolutely,” said Mark Walker, Trevor’s dad. “In order to honor my son, I wanted to come out and be a part of this.”

Trevor’s number was 26.

So, for the first 26 seconds Saturday, Trevor’s dad Mark stood still with the ball at his foot.

For the first 26 seconds, Trevor’s spot on defense stayed empty.

And for the first 26 seconds — and beyond — the game was all about Trevor.

Everyone playing wore no. 26 on their back.

Mark, who says he’s not much of a soccer player, wore a headband like his son used to and played his son’s position.

“There are no words,” he said. “It’s just an amazing thing the Patterson’s have done. I’m impressed at the way the alumni have come together. For me, it’s honor.”

Robert Patterson is the East Palestine soccer coach. He’s says Saturday marked the most people that have ever played in the alumni game.

Patterson and his wife put in a lot of work and reached out to many former players to make sure they had a good attendance.

“It’s very touching,” Patterson said. “I’m glad that the players responded this way. We are going to celebrate Trevor today and it shows by all of these players out here.”