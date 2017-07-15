Overgrown bushes on Mahoning Ave. bridge trimmed, sidewalk accessible

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The overgrown bushes and vines on the west side’s Mahoning Avenue bridge have been trimmed, making the sidewalk accessible again.

WYTV aired a story on Friday with resident’s complaining about the overgrown bushes on the bridge.

But it was cleared Saturday, as someone went to the bridge and cut down all the branches.

Jannie Grant, who spoke to WYTV Friday and uses the bridge every day in her motorized chair, contacted us Saturday and said she’s very grateful the problem was fixed.