Pitbull plays to sold out crowd at Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Latin Grammy Award winner and Billboard chart topper “Mr. Worldwide” Pitbull played to a sold out Youngstown crowd Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.

Pitbull is the man behind hits like Timber, International Love, Fireball and Don’t Stop the Party.

“I love it,” Allison Zwicker from Canfield said. “I think it’s great. And everytime there’s a concert like this, I’m always going to be here.”

“It’s awesome that Youngstown is finally bringing concerts like this,” said Kim Hilty of Howland. “And we don’t have to drive all the way to Cleveland or Pittsburgh. It’s amazing.”

Niles native 16-year-old Alex Angelo opened for Pitbull.

