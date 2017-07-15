Rock4Reason charity links with Pink Floyd cover band at River Rock

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Non-profit organization “Rock4Reason” was featured at the River Rock at the Amp concert Saturday night, featuring the Pink Floyd cover band, “Wish You Were Here.”

Rock4Reason is a charity that uses music to provide financial and therapeutic support to families impacted by cancer, and to community agencies that provide care for cancer patients.

They group works with different organizations across Northeast Ohio, but say they want to focus more on the Mahoning Valley.

“We decided to make it a more personal touch,” said Jennifer Durno, secretary of Rock4Reason. “Keep money local. We see the need within our local community for families that are suffering and battling, and we want to help those people.”

Tonight, they raffled of a 2017 Les Paul guitar. All proceeds will go back to helping local families.

In all, there are seven concerts left in the downtown Warren Classic Rock Concert Series.

Next week is Queen Nation, where you can jam to the sounds of Freddie Mercury and Queen.