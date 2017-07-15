White House Fruit Farm celebrates blueberry season with Blues Berry Bash

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – To celebrate blueberry season, White House Fruit Farm is hosting a “Blues Berry Bash” from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival will feature a pick-your-own blueberry session, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with picking blueberries, the farm will also be selling some of its famous baked goods, including donuts!

Blues music will play all afternoon while you’re picking and shopping for blueberries. A clown and the farm’s traveling bubble fairy will make appearances.

The farm offers all the supplies you need, like baking mixes, to bake blueberry muffins, pies, cakes, cobblers, jams and more. During the festival, all these treats will be available for everyone to try while enjoying the music.

Specifically for the festival, the farm is offering ice cream sandwiches made with their famous blueberry donuts, blueberry slushies, blueberry screamers and ice cream blueberry cheesecake. The farm is also offering specific donuts just for the festival — blueberry cream cheese, blueberry lemon and blueberry filled.

It’s also the perfect time to make and freeze jam.

“Freezer jam is so easy to make, it’s my favorite way. You simply prepare your berries by crushing them, you add in your pectin and a little bit of sugar, stir it, put it in your jars, wait, put it in your freezer. It’ll stay good in your freezer for two years,” said Kim, who works at White House Fruit Farm.

The farm will also be selling pies made fresh at the farm and blueberry soda.

“So that’s a Maine root soda, it’s an organic, all natural soda from Maine. Handmade in small batches and we just love the blueberry, it’s just so fresh and crisp and of course it’s appropriate for today,” Kim said.

For those looking to pick their own blueberries, today is the only day the farm will offer that option for the year. It will, however, sell blueberries until the end of July or beginning of August, depending on the surplus.

“So, picking blueberries is super simple. One of the benefits of picking blueberries is you’re standing upright — as opposed to picking strawberries, where you’re bent down … You just roll them off with your thumb, they come right off,” Kim said.

Kim suggests to stay away from green berries, because they are not ripe yet. The farm will provide any picking supplies, like buckets.

“Please bring cash, it is cash only out in the berry field. But of course, our market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Debbie Pifer, who also works at White House Fruit Farm.

Berries are sold by weight, so you only have to pay for what you pick.