Alfred Angelo Bridal issues statement after closing last week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Alfred Angelo Bridal issued a statement Sunday night after permanently closing all 60 stores nationwide — including its Boardman chain — with no advance notice on Thursday.

“Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all stores and wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith was appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available, please send an email to alfredangelo@mgstrustee.com. We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this web-site as it becomes available.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience.”