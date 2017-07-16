Multi-vehicle crash causes I-76 Eastbound lanes to close

There was also a second crash a half mile east of 534 eastbound on I-76.

The eight-car accident happened at I-76 and Bailey Road around 6 p.m.. Crews are on scene now. Trumbull County dispatch said two people are in critical condition and have been taken to the hospital.

The crash involved a jeep, a Chevy Impala, a Nissan Rogue, an SUV, a Dodge Caravan, two construction vans and a tractor trailer.

Trumbull dispatch said the second crash around 7:30 p.m. at involved a car and a semi truck. There is entrapment and medical helicopters are headed to the scene.

WYTV is on scene covering the crashes.