Ohio Edison: Power outage in Youngstown caused by animal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Just after noon Sunday, parts of downtown Youngstown lost power. Officials say the outage was caused by an animal in the substation.

Much of Youngstown State was affected, as well as the Youngstown Police Department. Hot Head Burritos and Pressed Coffee Shop on Lincoln Street both say they also lost electricity. Some streetlights were out.

All power returned around 12:45 p.m.

Ohio Edison said at the height of the outage, nearly 300 homes or businesses lost power.

They also said that outage was caused by an animal in the substation.