Police: 2 men overdose at Howland gas station with 5-year-old in van

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men overdosed in a Howland gas station parking lot Saturday night with a five-year-old in the car.

It happened at the GetGo on Cortland Road.

The dispatch call summary from Howland Township Police says someone pumping gas called police at 9:39 p.m. reporting two people overdosed in a black van.

Officers arrived on the scene, and by 9:56 p.m., both men — who police say are in their 20’s — were revived and on the way to the hospital.

There was a five-year-old boy in the van with them.

The child’s grandparents were called and took the boy around 11:30 p.m.

There are no arrests for the incident listed on Trumbull County’s inmate website.

WYTV will continue to look into this story. Check back here for updates as they become available.