YPD: 2 people allegedly hit with baseball bat during fight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were allegedly hit with a baseball bat during a fight in Youngstown early Sunday morning. YPD is investigating the situation.

According to a report, YPD arrived at East Auburndale Avenue at 2:15 a.m. for a fight between two males. They were advised one male had knife and was walking towards South Avenue.

Police located the man walking toward South Ave. with a severe gash on top of his head.

According to the report, he said he and his girlfriend were at another man’s house when an argument started. He said the other man told his girlfriend to “shut up, using less than gentlemanly terms.”

He then stuck up for his girlfriend, which is when the other man grabbed a baseball bat and hit him in the head with it. The man told police his girlfriend was also hit in the left side of face with the bat.

According to the report, the man accused said the three were drinking when the argument broke out. He said when he grabbed the bat, the other man stumbled off the porch and hit the back of his head on the paving stones in the front yard.

The male victim was taken to Mercy Health for treatment. The woman did not need treatment.

No arrests were made.

According to the report, the reporting officer noted that all three people were “extremely intoxicated” and had difficult time remembering what the original disagreement was about.