NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A boil alert has been issued for the south side of Niles due to a construction project in the area.

Crews are working on a 2,000-foot section of State Route 46 as part of a sewer replacement project, which began Monday.

Water customers affected include those living on 1st, 2nd and 3rd streets, as well as the side streets in the area.

Customers should boil their water before drinking or using it until further notice.

Work on Route 46 is expected to take five days.