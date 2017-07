GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A house in Greenville has some heavy damage after a fire Monday morning.

A call was sent out around 5:15 a.m. for a house on fire on North Race Street.

Working smoke detectors alerted the two people living inside the house, who both made it out safely.

Police are calling the fire accidental.

Stick with WYTV on air and online as we continue to gather more information.