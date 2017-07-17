Israel trip leads to Youngstown State University partnership

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University is working with a college in Israel to expand its global reach.

YSU signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Galilee College. The memorandum sets the framework for educational collaborations between the two colleges, including student internships, joint research opportunities and participation in seminars and academic meetings.

The agreement comes after a seven-day trip to Israel in January that included YSU President Jim Tressel, a delegation from the university and the Youngstown Business Incubator.

“Western Galilee College and YSU have a relationship stretching back to the 1990s, that is strengthened by the Western Galilee region’s historic sister-region relationship with Northeast Ohio,” said Nathan Myers, YSU’s associate provost for International and Global Initiatives.

That trip was organized by the Youngstown Area Community Center and underwritten in part by the Thomases Family Foundation of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

There are currently more than 300 international students from 52 different countries studying at YSU.