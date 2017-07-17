Nugget of Knowledge: Women have better sense of taste

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

When it comes to the sense of taste, we have scientific evidence that women are superior.

Studies have found that women were better at determining the differences in tastes and even better at describing how things taste.

A study done at the University of Copenhagen found that boys needed their food to be more sour or more sweet to come up to the level that girls were already tasting.

Why?

Women typically have more taste buds on their tongues than men.

Women also tend to have a stronger sense of smell than men.

For both men and women: why do we get used to smells?

Our nervous system becomes less sensitive to any stimulus, the longer it goes on….it’s evolution.

This means we can concentrate on the newest sensations: does this new smell mean an opportunity or a threat?

Our nose also tends to discards smells it detects over and over.

That’s why you don’t notice the smell of your house when you come home from work every day…..but come back after a two week vacation and your house will smell strange.

