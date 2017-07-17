Pittsburgh-based company closer to building 2 injection wells in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Highland Field Services got its first of two permits from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The company wants to build two waste-water injection wells that will be built right behind Wyngate Manor Mobile Home Park along State Route 7.

“So, think of sand along the beach when you see the tide come in, you’re looking at a layer that has that type of receivability where the water can be absorbed into that structure,” said Rob Boulware, manager of stakeholder relations for Highland Field Services, a subsidiary of Seneca Resources.

Jane Spies from Frack Free America says the injection wells are planned to be very close to family homes. So, some neighbors are protesting the wells, while others are worried but understand that the company will be building on land it owns.

“I really think that they should go somewhere else, they’re making Ohio a dumping ground,” one neighbor said.

One of the major concerns from neighbors is earthquakes. Back in 2011, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Youngstown, and an injection well was blamed for it.

Now, Highland Field Services says misinformation is being spread. But, Boulware and ODNR say new, safer technology has been put in place since then.

“If there’s a detection of any seismic activity again, injection at that location stops until an investigation could take place,” Boulware said.

“If we are to pick up any seismic activity, we can then make a regulatory decision to shut down the well,” said ODNR’s Steve Irwin.

If the second permit is approved, the wells will pump an average of 42 gallons of water per day at a depth of around 8,000 feet.