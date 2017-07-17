Series of shootings over the weekend keep Warren police busy

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police were kept busy over the weekend by a series of shootings.

They began around 3:30 a.m. Friday after 18-year-old Xavier Calhoun was shot in the upper thigh. Calhoun wouldn’t tell police where he was when he was shot, only saying he wasn’t far from his home. He told police that he didn’t know who shot him.

Then, around 5:30 p.m. Friday, two people were shot.

The victims — 27-year-old Paris Davie and 21-year-old William Campbell, Jr. — had gunshot wounds to their legs.

Campbell told police that someone in an SUV shot into their vehicle while they were driving on First Street, but he told police that he didn’t know anything else about the shooter, according to a police report.

Police said eight shell casings were found in the area of First Street and Highland Avenue NW.

Campbell was later cited for driving under suspension, but a shooter wasn’t found.

At 8:48 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on Rogers Avenue NE. The victim told police he didn’t see the shooter, but shots were fired from a green-colored vehicle.

About two hours later, a woman living on Belmont Street NE reported that her boyfriend fired a gun into the floor of their home after she wouldn’t have sex with him. She said he left in a blue-colored Honda.

Police were unable to find the suspect or any bullet holes but did find a shell casing on the floor.

Then, just before midnight Monday, police were called to the Powerhouse Bar and Grill, where 20-year-old Jarelle Johnson was shot outside. Police have no suspects, but witnesses reported hearing seven to eight shots being fired.

At 1:48 a.m. Monday, police received reports about a man shooting a gun in the 2600 block of Lexington Avenue. Police said the witnesses reported that the shooter had come from the same house where there had been shots fired earlier.

In that instance, a man at the scene said he would handle everything and police weren’t needed. Witnesses heard yelling prior to the shooting, and police said the home had been ransacked.

A suspect in the Lexington Avenue shooting, 23-year-old Robert Williams, Jr., was arrested and charged with discharging firearms.

It is unknown at this time whether any of the shootings are related.