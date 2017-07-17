Snack hacks: Ways to make healthier snack choices

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s no secret that proper nutrition is a key component to good health, but when it comes to snack time, choosing something healthy isn’t always easy.

When your energy lags, it’s easier to reach for something full of sugar instead of something that’s good for you. Because of all that temptation, snacking sometimes gets a bad rap. But, it doesn’t have to be that way.

A healthy snack can provide energy in the middle of the day and keep you from overeating at meal time. Here are a few healthy snack hacks to try out.

First and foremost, avoid the junk food. If you have to keep sugary snacks in your home, put them where they’re hard to see or reach.

Don’t spend money on pre-packaged snacks. Buy healthful choices in bulk and divide out portions yourself at home to help keep you from eating too much at one time. This also allows you to tailor your snacks to your specific health needs, like subbing-in unsalted nuts in home-made trail mix.

Give your veggies a kick with healthy dips or spreads like humus or tzatziki.

Try to vary your vegetables to include green, red and orange options.

Bring your ready-to-eat snacks with you so you have power over your snack choices.

Stock up on whole fruits like bananas, apples and oranges. They’re easy to throw into a bag and provide natural sugars rather than the processed kind.

Give yourself a nutrient blast by combining food groups — yogurt and berries, apples and peanut butter, whole grain crackers with turkey and avocado.

As always, drink lots of water, and if you want, change it up by adding strawberries or maybe some cucumber for flavor.