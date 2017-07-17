SR 46 road work between Niles, Weathersfield reroutes thousands



NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A 2,000-foot portion of State Route 46 between Niles and Weathersfield Township is now closed while the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District works to replace a valve underneath it.

The section of road between McKees Lane and East Third Street is expected to reopen Wednesday or Thursday. Until then, if you drive Route 46 every day, you’ll need to take another route.

Niles Service Director Edward Stredney said Route 46 is a heavily-traveled road.

“Thousands. Thousands of semis, thousands of vehicles come up and down 46 between Niles and Weathersfield every day.”

Larry Griffiths, of Weathersfield, came up on the traffic Monday.

“I was walking down Belmont Avenue and saw all the traffic, couldn’t figure out what it was until I got over here,” he said.

This is all while crews with the MVSD work to replace a valve that runs underneath 46 by 5th Street. The job was originally set to close the road for nearly a month but now it will be completed in just a few days.

“Big thanks to the people out at MVSD and CT Consultants and the construction company for realizing the sense of urgency between Niles and Weathersfield, and took the necessary steps to make the changes to accommodate Niles and Weathersfield,” Stredney said.

Drivers looking to avoid the construction site can use the detour of Robbins Avenue onto Mahoning, a few other side streets over to Belmont Avenue, and then to McKees Lane, which brings you back to 46: