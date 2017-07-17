The Voice contestant RaeLynn to open for Chris Young at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Singer-songwriter RaeLynn, known for her hit single “Love Triangle,” is set to open for Grammy-nominated Chris Young at this year’s Canfield Fair.

The country artist will perform on Monday, September 4, before Young’s show begins at 7 p.m.

RaeLynn was a contestant on the second season of the hit singing competition The Voice, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Chris Young was declared the winner of another singing competition, Nashville Star, in 2006.

Ticketmaster is selling tickets for the concert, visit their website to purchase.

Tickets can also be purchased in-person by calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting the Canfield Fair Administration Office. For more information, check out the Canfield Fair’s website.