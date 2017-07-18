10 arrested after weekend OVI checkpoint in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol on July 15 in Boardman.
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint and saturation patrol. It was from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Market Street at Hillman.
Approximately 591 vehicles passed through checkpoint, 17 of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.
Officers on saturation patrol conducted 22 traffic stops and made eight OVI arrests. Of those eight arrests, one person refused to provide a breath sample, while the others’ test results averaged a .170 BAC, more than double the legal limit. The lowest test was .146 and the highest was .231.
The checkpoint and saturation patrol also resulted in:
- Six driving under suspension summonses
- Four operating a vehicle without a license summonses
- Three drug abuse summonses
- Three adult restraint citations
- Two arrests on warrants
- Two failure to control citations
- One two headlights required citation
- One expired temporary registration tag citation
- One littering from motor vehicle citation
- One failure to display front plate citation
- One defective exhaust citation