Children’s Specialty Care Center in Hermitage moving to new location

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A Pittsburgh-based pediatric hospital is planning to move one of its five specialty care centers to a new location in August.

The Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC is moving its Specialty Care Center in Hermitage to the first floor of the Primary Health Network Building in downtown Sharon.

The Primary Health Network Building is located at 80 East Silver St., Suite 100.

The center’s new location will offer the same outpatient services, and phone and fax numbers will remain the same.

Free parking will be available in the garage next to the building.