Disney Live! coming to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse are coming to the area to perform in Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic.

Two showings will play at the Covelli Centre, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 5 p.m., both on Oct. 29.

Twenty-five Disney characters will be featured in the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets can also be purchased by visiting the Southwoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre or by calling 1-800-745-3000.