Doctor charged in fatal Berlin boat crash: Collision triggered memories from Iraq

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Poland doctor accused of killing a man in a fatal boating crash took the stand on Tuesday.

Dr. Joseph Yurich testified that he remembers very little about the crash on the Berlin Reservoir in May of 2015. He said the sound of the crash brought back memories of his time serving in Iraq. It caused him to forget what happened and go home, he testified.

Yurich said it took about an hour for him and his wife to piece together what happened and call authorities.

Yurich is accused of crashing into a bass-fishing boat, killing Brian Cuppett, of Akron, who was inside. The crash also injured Bruce Lindamood, who owned the fishing boat.

Prosecutors said Yurich then left the scene. They said he was driving the boat too fast and that he had been drinking.

Monday, the defense presented its case, including testimony from a boating accident reconstruction expert. He told the court that the fishing boat should have moved out of Yurich’s path and that the victim’s use of a camping lantern may have contributed to the crash.

