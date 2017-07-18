Nugget of Knowledge: George Romero remembered

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Women have a better sense of taste

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

As you know, filmmaker George Romero over the weekend….many have called him the father of the modern horror movie.

How did he get his start?

We might never have had zombie movies and the flesh eating dead…were it not for Fred Rogers of Mister Rogers Neighborhood.

Romero was fresh out of college and looking to make movies when Rogers gave him his first job, hiring him to make short films, a dozen or so for the Mister Rogers Neighborhood show…films such as “How Lightbulbs Are Made” and “Mr. Rogers Gets a Tonsillectomy.”

Romero said he shot that, his first really big production, in a working hospital and called it the scariest thing he’s ever done….then Romero went on to make horror films, Night of the Living Dead, filmed in black and white in western Pennsylvania.

Romero said Rogers loved his zombie movies, he was a huge supporter.

But when Romero asked to borrow one of the cast members from Neighborhood to play Barbara in Night of the Living Dead, Fred said no…he wanted his cast to remain pure.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com