Wick Avenue construction on Youngstown State campus almost finished

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Wick Avenue Improvement Project is almost complete, according to Youngstown City Scape.

Construction on Wick Avenue has caused some headaches for drivers but the multi-million dollar project resurfaced the road and will bring a whole new look to the Youngstown State campus area.

There’s new lighting and utility lines were buried underground.

The Enclave student apartment building across from Jones Hall has also started to go up.

City Scape tweeted out a picture of the construction on Wick Avenue on Tuesday.

July 18, 2017