Youngstown church recognizes National Guard’s clean-up efforts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local church took some time out Tuesday morning to honor the Ohio Army National Guard troops who have been working in Youngstown this summer.

The troops are working to demolish abandoned homes and help fight blight in different areas of the city.

Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church fixed them breakfast as a way to show their appreciation for the work they’re doing to improve Youngstown.

“It’s just a way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who’ve given themselves and offered an opportunity to our community to remove blighted homes, not only just remove the blighted homes, but also help with rodent control and also to get rid of homes that have become dwelling places for folks with unsavory behavior,” said Rev. Lewis Macklin.

The reverend said he is especially grateful that the National Guard’s work will save the city money that can be spent on other services.