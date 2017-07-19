Crews demolish home of Liberty murder suspect

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The former home of a Liberty murder suspect was demolished on Wednesday.

Neighbors told 33 WYTV News that the landlord decided to tear down the house rather than deal with its troubled past.

In April, Sean Clemens was accused of breaking into the home of his 84-year-old neighbor LaRue Brown and killing her.

Police said Brown was found dead in the home, appearing to have been stabbed and beaten. Missing was a flat screen TV, and the house was ransacked.

The stolen items were found in Clemens’ home across the street, according to court records.

Clemens faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and robbery, arson and tampering with evidence.

He remains in jail without bond, awaiting his trial early next year.

The landlord could not be located Wednesday.