Hometown Hero brings smiles to elderly Girard residents

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Randy Dykes made a promise to his mother before she passed away in 2000. On his own time and his own dime, this week’s Hometown Hero brings joy to the elderly in Girard.

When Dykes’ mother, Marguerite, entered Northview Assisted Living in Girard, Dykes helped organize events and parties at the facility. After she died, he wanted to continue helping out the residents there.

“She lived for two years, and the senior citizens, they all helped out each other. I was so impressed that I wanted to get some entertainment in there,” he said.

In keeping his promise, 17 years later and four times a year, Dykes plans parties, provides entertainment and even supplies gifts. He even purchased sound equipment to entertain the residents.

Dykes said it’s worth it as each party comes to a close.

“The people are so wonderful, you can’t help but feel good about it when you come out of there,” he said.

Dykes’ sister, Adrienne, said her brother is deserving of the Hometown Hero award because he is such a giving person.

Dykes lives by a simple rule that he teaches his kids:

“With my family, I always tell them to do the right thing when nobody’s looking,” he said.

Dykes said he’ll keep helping residents as long as he can handle it physically.