Judge: State didn’t prove Poland doctor was drunk during fatal boat crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A judge issued his verdict in the case against a Poland doctor, accused of killing an Akron man in a fatal boat crash last year.

Mahoning County Judge Jack Durkin said Dr. Joseph Yurich is not guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. He said the state failed to prove Yurich was drunk at the time of the crash into a bass-fishing boat, which killed Neal Brian Cuppett, who was inside.

The crash in May of 2015 on the Berlin Reservoir also badly injured Bruce Lindamood, who owned the boat.

Judge Durkin said Yurich is guilty, however, of the lesser charge of vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

Prosecutors claimed that Yurich was drunk, and when questioned by Attorney Dawn Cantalamessa, Yurich admitted that he went to a bar earlier that evening. Cantalamessa said he had two beers and two shots and started drinking another beer at the campground.

Prosecutors also said Yurich was driving too fast at the time and stopped only long enough to curse at the victims before speeding away from the scene.

In court Tuesday, Yurich testified that the sound and impact of the crash triggered memories of his time serving as an Army surgeon in Iraq. He said after that, he remembered little about the crash and said it took him and his wife an hour to piece together what happened and call authorities.

Monday, the defense presented its case, including testimony from a boating accident reconstruction expert. He told the court that the fishing boat should have moved out of Yurich’s path and that the victims’ use of a camping lantern may have actually contributed to the crash.

Judge Durkin is scheduled to sentence Yurich at 2 p.m. Tuesday.