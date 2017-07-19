Mail truck catches fire along route in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A mail truck caught fire after a crash along its route in Youngstown Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Canfield Road by the intersection with Arden Boulevard, near Mill Creek Park.

Police and witnesses said the mail truck rear-ended a pickup truck.

Investigators believe the pickup’s trailer hitch may have sparked a fire in the mail truck’s engine.

The pickup driver, who was conscious and talking, was taken to the hospital. The mail truck driver was not injured.

All of the outgoing mail inside the truck is fine.