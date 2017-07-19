Marrow hired as East head football coach



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sports Team 27 has confirmed that veteran Brian Marrow is the new head football coach of the East Panthers.

He brings twelve years of coaching experience overall, having spent previous time at both Woodrow Wilson and Youngstown Christian High Schools.

In his most recent head coaching stint at Youngstown Christian, Marrow led the Eagles to an overall record of 34-46 in nine total seasons.

Marrow inherits an Eat Panthers program that posted a record of 1-9 overall during the 2016 campaign.