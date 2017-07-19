Muckdogs snap Scrappers 4-game win streak

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers saw their season best four game win streak come to an end at Eastwood Field Wednesday.

The Batavia Muckdogs struck for seven first inning runs and never looked back on their way to an 11-3 final. The Muckdogs avoided the three game sweep with the win.

In the top of the first inning the Muckdogs would send eleven to the plate with the first six batters reaching before an out was recorded. An RBI single by Terry Bennett got Batavia on the board first.

Thomas Jones followed with a bases loaded walk to drive in a run. Two Scrappers’ error would help the Muckdogs plate five more runs in the inning. After the first the Muckdogs led 7-0.

The Scrappers trailed 8-0 before finally getting on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ernie Clement started the inning with a single. He then went to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a fly out. Clement broke up the shutout when he scored on a Jesser Berardi RBI groundout.

After Batavia added three more runs in the seventh, the Scrappers would rally for two runs in the ninth inning. With two outs both Hosea Nelson and Clement each doubled to drive in runs to cut the deficit to the final of 11-3.

James Karinchak (0-2) started and took the loss in just 0.1 of an inning of work. He allowed six runs, all earned, on four hits. Karinchak walked two and did not record a strike out. Felix Tati then followed with 5.2 innings of relief. Tati allowed two earned runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

Kyle Nelson would then work 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Nelson allowed three earned runs on just two hits. He walked one and struck out four. Randy Valladares worked the final inning of the game. Valladares allowed one hit and walked two while striking out one.

The Scrappers now head out on the road for the next six games. The road trip will start tomorrow night with the Auburn Doubles. First pitch is set for 7:05. Gregori Vasquez will start for Mahoning Valley.

The Scrappers will return home for another PNC Bank Thursday Buck Night on July 27th.

Courtesy: Mahoning Valley Scrappers