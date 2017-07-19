Nugget of Knowledge: Most Banned Wedding Songs

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: George Romero remembered

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

From Nate Silver’s website 538 which analyzes everything from politics to science, economics and culture.

We have a list of songs guaranteed to turn the calmest bride on her big day into bridezilla: songs she tells the band, the DJ that they must not play…no way, no how.

The most-banned wedding songs:

11: Love Shack, The B-52’s.

9/10: Happy, Pharrell Williams, Shout, Isley Brothers.

8: Wobble

7. Hokey Pokey

6. Electric Slide

5. YMCA, Village People

4. Cupid Shuffle

3. Macarena, Los Del Rio

2. Cha-Cha Slide, DJ Casper

1. Chicken Dance

Also on many lists: brides need to speak up about “Single Ladies” or it’s going to get into their reception.

Many couples want to avoid line dances at their weddings, as well as songs that have inappropriate lyrics.

One performer in particular is out of favor: Justin Bieber, followed by the Backstreet Boys, Bruno Mars, Rick James, Rihanna, and Sir Mix-A-Lot.

In some cases, couples ask that an entire genre be banned…no country, for example, and definitely no rap.

