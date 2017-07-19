Struthers police: Man tried to rob gas station clerk, left empty-handed

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man was arrested after a gas station clerk reported that she believed that he tried to rob her on Monday.

The employee at Kwik Fuel on Youngstown Poland Road in Struthers told police that a suspicious man, wearing a black Marilyn Manson “Deathface” shirt, grabbed a drink from the cooler and then approached the counter, asking for a pack of cigarettes. After ringing the purchase up, the man acted as if he didn’t have his wallet and then walked out of the store.

About 10 minutes later, he returned and did the same thing, this time asking the employee to “open the drawer” after ringing the purchase out, according to a police report. The employee said she told the man that she couldn’t and he responded, “I know you can. Open the drawer,” while fishing around in his pockets.

Police said surveillance video showed that the man couldn’t pull out the item from his pocket and he nervously laughed before walking out of the store.

The employee said at first she thought that the man was joking but later believed that he was trying to rob her.

Police said the manager of another gas station identified the suspect as 37-year-old Joseph Mullins, calling him a thief.

Mullins was found at a home on E. Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said he was wearing the same clothing as he had during the alleged robbery attempt. He was also found with a heroin kit in his shoes, according to police.

Police said Mullins admitted that he was trying to steal a pack of cigarettes and said while he didn’t have a weapon, it probably looked like he did to the cashier.

Mullins is charged with attempted robbery and theft, according to jail records.